Here’s what’s new at Cedar Point in 2022

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Cedar Point guests can expect new adventures as two of their resorts are reimagined for 2022 season.

Cedar Fair announced this week that Cedar Point’s full lineup of entertainment returns next year including Frontier Festival at the start of the season, Cedar Point Nights, the Celebrate Spectacular Parade and HalloWeekends in the fall.

But it gets better, Cedar Fair says that Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark hotel and Sawmill Creek by Cedar Point Resorts are getting revamped.

Closed for the 2021 season for renovations, Castaway Bay’s hotel will welcome back families with all-new guest rooms, enhanced amenities, kid-friendly activities and a new take on dining, all with a whimsical theme that connects sea, land and air.

Sawmill Creek resort is taking on a more natural escape ideal for a retreat from the ordinary. The resort will reopen with a full renovation of guest rooms, eclectic dining options, golf course upgrades, outdoor amenities and an enhanced convention and meeting space experience.

The park’s Frontier Town will introduce a new chef-inspired signature restaurant.

Castaway Bay and Sawmill Creek are scheduled to debut before the 2022 summer season.