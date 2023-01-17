CLEVELAND (WJW) — Several new shops and restaurants are coming soon to Tower City Center.

Here’s what to expect from the new spots, two of which have grand opening celebrations this month in the downtown mall.

The Blush Gallery

A weekend of events are planned to celebrate the grand opening of The Blush Gallery, “a one-stop shop for beauty and photography needs” now open on the first level.

The store offers photo shoots, makeup sessions, bridal packages and a beauty incubator featuring cosmetic and skincare products from local vendors.

A vendor market is set for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. Patrons can tour the Beauty Bodega and “mix and mingle” with local vendors including The Skin District, Smart Cookie Skincare, Blushing Brit and others. There’ll be a walkthrough for influencers, a mixer for local makeup artists, walk-in photo packages, music, wine and giveaways.

The Cleveland Black Artist Movement’s Opening Art Exhibition set for noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, features a conversation with Lacy Talley, moderated by Ahja Dean Phillips, along with meet-and-greets, vendor tables and local art available for sale.

The Blush Gallery will cut the ribbon at a ceremony from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22.

Darlafoxx

Darlafoxx is a bridal and formal boutique that also offers alterations and customization.

Its grand opening celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, will feature a Demetrios Bridal Trunk Show, a DJ, food and drinks, local wedding vendors, a giveaway for a gown valued at more than $500 and complimentary bridal makeup consultations.

You can RSVP for the ceremony online.

Kouture Kreationz

Kouture Kreationz, located on the first level of Tower Court, is the newest location from local cake decorator and pastry chef Shantelle Myer, offering “an assortment of gourmet cupcakes and cookies for any occasion.”

Customers can get grab-and-go sweets, order in bulk to customize their own confections, according to a news release.

Media Luna Bakery

Media Luna Bakery will be the mall’s newest eatery when it opens this winter.

It’ll be a new breakfast and lunch spot from Gerson Velasquez, owner of Half Moon Bakery along West 25th Street, serving up empanadas, arepas, omelets and breakfast burritos, along with vegan options, salads and desserts.

The Lash Bag

The Lash Bag is “the ultimate destination for eyelash extensions,” reads the release. It will also offer a curated selection of apparel and skincare products.

“Visit owner Samantha’s new Tower City location and enjoy a personalized experience,” reads the release.

You can book an appointment online.