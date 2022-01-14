Here’s what’s closed on MLK Day

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As businesses and community organizations are holding special events to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, some are closed in observance of the holiday.

The United States Postal Service is closed on Monday, Jan. 17.

While banks are not required to close on the holidays designated by the U.S. Federal Reserve System, they usually do. Remember that even if brick-and-mortar locations are closed, you can still use the ATM or online site.

Schools in Northeast Ohio observe all 2022 federal and state holidays for the United States, including MLK Day.

All government offices are closed on Monday as well.