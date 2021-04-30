Here’s what to expect for second day of the NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The second day of the 2021 NFL Draft is here.
Here’s what to expect on Friday.
It will be windy, but it won’t be a washout. We’re expecting showers from noon to 3 p.m. but they’ll be relatively light.
The wind gusts will be strong at times, which will make it feel cool near the lake.
DRAFT EXPERIENCE
The Draft Experience runs from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. or the end of Round 3.
You need to book a reservation through the NFL OnePass App.
Masks are required.
Round 2 of the NFL Draft starts at 7 p.m.
The Cleveland Browns next pick is 59th overall.
They’ll pick 89th and 91st overall in the third round.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Grammy-nominated Black Pumas will kick things off in the NFL Draft Theater after the third round ends.
They’re estimated to start around 11 p.m.
PARKING AND TRAFFIC
Normal Browns game day parking restrictions apply. That includes from Lakeside Avenue to Superior Avenue, and East 12th Street to Old River Road.
The following is closed through 6:30 a.m. Sunday, May 2:
- Route 2 westbound from I-90 westbound at Dead Man’s Curve
- Route 2 westbound exit to East 9th Street
- Route 2 westbound exit to West 3rd Street
- Exits along Route 2 eastbound into downtown, including Lakeside/West 6th Street, Easts 9th Street and the muni lot exits
- West and East Mall Drive
- East 9th Street from Lakeside to North Marginal
- West 3rd Street from just north of Route 2 overpass
Access to the Jones Day/Northpoint garages will be available from Lakeside Avenue only. Access to the Summit parking lot and county garage will be available.