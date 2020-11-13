Here’s what to expect at this year’s Winterfest celebration in downtown Cleveland

*See video from last year’s celebration above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Downtown Cleveland Alliance is getting ready for its annual Winterfest celebration, which kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 28.

The festivities begin with a holiday lighting ceremony in Public Square at 7 p.m. that day.

“Winterfest will then continue throughout the season with a variety of interactive happenings made possible by partners across Downtown Cleveland,” organizers said in a press release.

Here are some of the highlights from this year’s Winterfest:

Holiday light shows

Horse and carriage rides

Cleveland Foundation skating rink

Virtual visits with Santa

Saturday Night Lights at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Winter Riverfest at Merwin’s Warf

Organizers said all events and experiences will be conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines and are subject to change based on city and state mandates.

For a complete list of Downtown Cleveland holiday events, visit WinterfestCLE.com.

