Here’s what to expect at this year’s Winterfest celebration in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Downtown Cleveland Alliance is getting ready for its annual Winterfest celebration, which kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 28.

The festivities begin with a holiday lighting ceremony in Public Square at 7 p.m. that day.

“Winterfest will then continue throughout the season with a variety of interactive happenings made possible by partners across Downtown Cleveland,” organizers said in a press release.

Here are some of the highlights from this year’s Winterfest:  

  • Holiday light shows
  • Horse and carriage rides
  • Cleveland Foundation skating rink
  • Virtual visits with Santa
  • Saturday Night Lights at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
  • Winter Riverfest at Merwin’s Warf

Organizers said all events and experiences will be conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines and are subject to change based on city and state mandates.

For a complete list of Downtown Cleveland holiday events, visit WinterfestCLE.com.

