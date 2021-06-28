Here’s what to do if you find a bird suffering from mysterious disease in Ohio

(WJW) — As Ohio wildlife officials look into what’s causing birds to get sick from a mysterious disease, here is what you can do to help.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, if you find an alive/ diseased bird, please contact the nearest licensed wildlife rehabilitator. See the list, below:

If you find a dead/diseased bird, you’re asked to please submit a report online to help biologists track the spread of the disease.

Since the start of June, the Ohio Wildlife Center identified multiple cases of the unknown illness in songbird species across parts of Ohio. The songbirds include blue jays, common grackles, European starlings, American robins, and house sparrows.