COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The pockets of some minimum wage employees in Ohio will get fatter in January.

Ohio’s minimum wage is set to increase on Jan. 1, 2023, to $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.05 per hour for tipped employees, at companies with gross receipts of $371,000 or more per year.

This is up from the current rates at $9.30 per hour for non-tipped employees and $4.65 per hour for tipped employees.

It’s thanks to the Ohio Constitutional Amendment (II-34a) passed in November 2006 saying that Ohio’s minimum wage shall increase on Jan. 1 of each year by the rate of inflation.

Read the full amendment here.

For employees at smaller companies with annual gross receipts of less than $371,000 per year, and for 14- and 15-year-olds, the state minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.

For a minimum wage poster to display in your place of business, click here.