Here’s what money is earmarked for Ohio in Biden’s infrastructure package

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW/AP) – President Joe Biden is pushing for support from lawmakers for his $2.3 trillion infrastructure package by releasing a state-by-state breakdown of where the money will go.

According to the White House, Ohio’s infrastructure received a C- grade on its Infrastructure Report Card.

The bill includes:

$600 billion for transportation infrastructure

$115 billion in repairs for roads and bridges

$85 billion to modernize public transportation

$50 billion to improve “resiliency of infrastructure,” citing $10 billion in damages from 29 weather events in Ohio over the last decade

$13.4 billion to improve Ohio’s drinking water infrastructure over the next 20 years

$100 billion nationally for broadband

$683 million in school maintenance

$300 billion in American manufacturing

The figures in the state summaries, obtained by The Associated Press, paint a decidedly bleak outlook for the world’s largest economy after years of repairs being deferred and delayed. They suggest that too much infrastructure is unsafe for vehicles at any speed, while highlighting the costs of extreme weather events that have become more frequent with climate change as well as dead spots for broadband and a dearth of child care options.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet Monday afternoon with Republican and Democratic lawmakers and can use the state summaries to show that his plan would help meet the needs of their constituents.