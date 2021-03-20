Here’s what Michael Stanley Day will look like in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland City Council declared March 25 Michael Stanley Day earlier this week, and now we know what that celebration is going to look like.

Come that Thursday morning, which was the legendary Cleveland musician’s birthday, city leaders are gathering in the Rock Hall Plaza to remember Stanley who passed away March 5 from cancer at age 72. They’ll be joined by members of the Stanley family and band for an official proclamation scheduled for 10:15 a.m.

“I invite all Clevelanders to join me in remembering Mr. Stanley and his immense accomplishments. He will be missed,” Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson said in a statement.

Throughout the day, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame plans to play Stanley’s music from speakers around the city and also have precious Stanley memorabilia on display at the museum, including the custom Jon Hill guitar.

“His contributions to rock ‘n’ roll and our region will not be forgotten, and we are honored to preserve his legacy and tell his story forever at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” Rock Hall President and CEO Greg Harris said in a statement.

The Rock Hall is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 25. Find ticket information right here.