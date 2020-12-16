(WJW) — Winter weather has taken hold in Northeast Ohio and that means keeping a close eye on the roads.

A snow emergency may be issued if the roads get bad enough. That’s up to the sheriff of each county to decide.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 1 Winter Weather Road Condition Advisory for Erie County until further notice. Everyone is asked to please drive carefully as roads are slippery and reports of car crashes are coming in.

HERE IS WHAT EACH LEVEL MEANS, according to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness:

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

Get weather updates

READ MORE HEADLINES ON FOX8.COM