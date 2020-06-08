Here’s what is reopening this week in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Many of Ohio’s entertainment venues have the green light to reopen this week.

Although individual businesses will ultimately decide when to open their doors, Governor Mike DeWine approved health and safety guidelines for more facilities to open June 10.

Here’s what’s on the list:

Aquariums

Art galleries

Country clubs

Ice skating rinks

Indoor family entertainment centers

Indoor sports facilities

Laser tag facilities

Movie theaters (indoor)

Museums

Playgrounds (outdoor)

Public recreation centers

Roller skating rinks

Social clubs

Trampoline parks

Zoos

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo plans to reopen to the public on Wednesday, June 17.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is excited to announce that we now have the approval from the State of Ohio to reopen next week. We look forward to welcoming our Columbus Zoo Members beginning on June 12, 13, and 14, and all guests starting on June 15! https://t.co/Zeg311BTTp pic.twitter.com/ouG05kEYS5 — Columbus Zoo (@ColumbusZoo) June 5, 2020

The Columbus Zoo will reopen June 15, and Akron Zoo will open June 17.

The Greater Cleveland Aquarium has not announced a reopening date.

While all the facilities are required to have new social distancing guidelines, there are few places that are requiring guests to wear masks.

Click here for more details on the guidelines

In all of these cases, these sectors have come up with plans that reduce the number of people, provide for sanitation, and in some cases, provide for one-way traffic. They are elaborate plans that we believe are consistent with protecting the public. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 5, 2020

Amusement parks and casinos are allowed to reopen June 19.

“Some say we should open with no guidance, no rules. And what’s my answer to that? My answer to that is to do that in the midst of this pandemic makes absolutely no sense,” Gov. DeWine said in a press conference. “With the virus still out there. With the virus as contagious, as it has ever been. Still very, very much alive. It would be, on my behalf as your governor, irresponsible to do that,” he continued.

“It would not be the right thing to do. It would frankly, to do that would be an abandonment of the duty I have as governor. I do not intend to do that. As Eleanor Roosevelt once said… ‘These are no ordinary times.’ For us in the middle of this pandemic. These are no ordinary times.”

Click here for continuing coverage