(WJW) – The National Weather Service has surveyed the storm damage across Northeast Ohio. Wayne and Holmes counties were particularly hard hit.

The Storm Prediction Center determined the weather event was a derecho with an embedded microburst. Derechos are widespread, sustained, straight-line wind storms. Monday night, it brought winds between 80 to 90 mph, peaking at 94 mph.

A macroburst is an outward burst of strong winds near the surface larger than 2.5 miles. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration describes it like the water that sprays at the bottom of the sink when you turn out the faucet. Macrobursts can produce damage similar to a tornado.

In Northeast Ohio, the path of the storm was 24 miles long and 15 miles wide, according to FOX 8 Meteorologist Jenn Harcher.