(WJW) – Powerball just released the latest winning numbers Monday night.

The winning numbers are: 37, 51, 54, 58, 60 and Powerball 19. The Power Play is 2x

Tonight’s jackpot is up to $472 million with a cash value of $342 million.

Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Mega Millions drawings are held at 11 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays and that jackpot is up to $432 million.