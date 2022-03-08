Here’s the list of events at Tower City’s MAC Tournament fan experience

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Fresh off NBA All-Star Weekend, fans in the CLE can keep the party going with pep rallies and watch parties to celebrate the NCAA MAC tournament.

Tower City, the official hub of fan experiences in Cleveland, will be home once again to all things basketball from March 9-12.

Tower City College Pep Rallies : March 9-11 afternoons

MAC Championship pep bands and cheerleading/dance teams will be parading through Tower City beginning on the first level of Tower City and make their way towards the Skylight Concourse.

MAC Tournament Watch Parties : March 9-12: game times

The basketball games will be live streamed in the Skylight Concourse.

From 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Grab food and beverages from the Tower City Food Hall and also pop-ups including Shell Shock’d Tacos and The Lemon Lady.

Tower City Pop-A-Shot Tournament : March 9-12

From 12 p.m.-7 p.m.; If you’re 18 years or older, show off your moves and compete for prizes by shooting as many shots as you can in 60-seconds. Highest scorers will be invited back at 6:30 p.m. each day for the final round. The winner will receive a $500 Tower City gift card.

Tower City x MAC Championship Bracket Zone : March 9-12

From 12 p.m. -7 p.m.; The Bracket Zone is where you can witness your favorite teams advance on the life-size competition board.

Tower City Family Zone : March 9-12

From 12 p.m.-7 p.m.; The whole family can enjoy face painting, balloon twisting, craft tables with pennant making, activity sheets and more.

“Net Cut” Photo Opportunity : March 9-12

From 12 p.m.-7 p.m.; Want to re-enact the long-standing college basketball tradition of cutting down the basketball net after a triumphant win? Now, you can recreate the moment at Tower City with a ladder, hoop and scissors in front of a basketball court backdrop.

Click here if you want to plan a trip on the red, green or blue RTA trains to the Tower City station.

Find out more about the MAC tournament here.