CLEVELAND (WJW) — Tickets to watch Guardians spring training play in Arizona will go on sale Thursday.

The Cleveland Guardians will play 17 games at Goodyear Ballpark in Arizona, 15 of them as the home team, in 2023 Cactus League play.

Guardians 2023 spring training tickets

Single-game tickets will go on sale at noon on Thursday, Dec. 15, only on the Guardians’ website. Starting Feb. 1, fans can also buy tickets at the Goodyear Ballpark ticket office.

Mini-plans for tickets to any three or more games of fans’ choosing from the Guardians’ or Cincinnati Reds‘ schedules also go on sale Thursday, Dec. 15, on the website.

Group tickets for 20 or more people offer “personalized service, scoreboard welcome and discounts in some areas,” reads the release. Those also go on sale on Thursday, Dec. 15, by calling 623-882-3130.

Season tickets for the Goodyear Stadium games “offer significant savings over single game prices, along with premium seat locations and more,” according to a news release from the ball club. They’re on sale now on the Guardians’ website.

Guardians 2023 spring training schedule

The Guardians will open their spring slate against the Reds on Feb. 25. They’ll play them again on March 17, as the visiting team.

The Guardians will also host Mexico’s World Baseball Classic team on March 8 as a warm-up for the 2023 tournament.

Cleveland’s first game of the 2023 season will be on Thursday, March 30, against the Mariners in Seattle.

The home opener at Progressive Field is on April 7, also against Seattle.

See the Guardians’ 2023 spring training schedule below. Bold lines indicate home games. All game dates and times are subject to change. Get future information on tickets, schedules and workout times on the Guardians’ website.

DATEOPPONENTLOCATIONTIME
Saturday, Feb. 25CincinnatiGoodyear3:05 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 26TexasGoodyear3:05 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 27Chicago-NLSloan (Mesa)3:05 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28Kansas CityGoodyear (SS)3:05 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28SeattlePeoria (SS)3:10 p.m.
Wednesday, March 1Chicago-ALGlendale3:05 p.m.
Thursday, March 2San FranciscoGoodyear3:05 p.m.
Friday, March 3MilwaukeeGoodyear3:05 p.m.
Saturday, March 4OaklandMesa3:05 p.m.
Sunday, March 5ArizonaGoodyear3:05 p.m.
Monday March 6Los Angeles-ALTempe3:10 p.m.
Tuesday, March 7OFF DAY
Wednesday, March 8MexicoGoodyear3:05 p.m.
Thursday, March 9San DiegoGoodyear3:05 p.m.
Friday, March 10MilwaukeePhoenix3:10 p.m.
Saturday, March 11OaklandGoodyear3:05 p.m.
Sunday, March 12Kansas CitySurprise4:05 p.m.
Monday, March 13Los Angeles-NLGlendale4:05 p.m.
Tuesday, March 14Los Angeles-NLGoodyear4:05 p.m.
Wednesday, March 15San DiegoPeoria9:40 a.m.
Thursday, March 16Chicago-ALGoodyear4:05 p.m.
Friday, March 17CincinnatiGoodyear9:05 a.m.
Saturday, March 18SeattleGoodyear (SS)9:05 a.m.
Saturday, March 18ArizonaSalt River (SS)4:10 p.m.
Sunday, March 19ColoradoGoodyear4:05 p.m.
Monday, March 20TexasSurprise4:05 p.m.
Tuesday, March 21Los Angeles-NLGoodyear4:05 p.m.
Wednesday, March 22OFF DAY
Thursday, March 23San FranciscoScottsdale9:05 a.m.
Friday, March 24Chicago-NLGoodyear9:05 a.m.
Saturday, March 25ColoradoSalt River9:10 a.m.
Sunday, March 26CincinnatiGoodyear4:05 p.m.
Monday, March 27ArizonaChase Field9:40 a.m.
Tuesday, March 28ArizonaChase Field3:40 p.m.