CLEVELAND (WJW) — Tickets to watch Guardians spring training play in Arizona will go on sale Thursday.

The Cleveland Guardians will play 17 games at Goodyear Ballpark in Arizona, 15 of them as the home team, in 2023 Cactus League play.

Guardians 2023 spring training tickets

Single-game tickets will go on sale at noon on Thursday, Dec. 15, only on the Guardians’ website. Starting Feb. 1, fans can also buy tickets at the Goodyear Ballpark ticket office.

Mini-plans for tickets to any three or more games of fans’ choosing from the Guardians’ or Cincinnati Reds‘ schedules also go on sale Thursday, Dec. 15, on the website.

Group tickets for 20 or more people offer “personalized service, scoreboard welcome and discounts in some areas,” reads the release. Those also go on sale on Thursday, Dec. 15, by calling 623-882-3130.

Season tickets for the Goodyear Stadium games “offer significant savings over single game prices, along with premium seat locations and more,” according to a news release from the ball club. They’re on sale now on the Guardians’ website.

Guardians 2023 spring training schedule

The Guardians will open their spring slate against the Reds on Feb. 25. They’ll play them again on March 17, as the visiting team.

The Guardians will also host Mexico’s World Baseball Classic team on March 8 as a warm-up for the 2023 tournament.

Cleveland’s first game of the 2023 season will be on Thursday, March 30, against the Mariners in Seattle.

The home opener at Progressive Field is on April 7, also against Seattle.

See the Guardians’ 2023 spring training schedule below. Bold lines indicate home games. All game dates and times are subject to change. Get future information on tickets, schedules and workout times on the Guardians’ website.

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME Saturday, Feb. 25 Cincinnati Goodyear 3:05 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 Texas Goodyear 3:05 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27 Chicago-NL Sloan (Mesa) 3:05 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 Kansas City Goodyear (SS) 3:05 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 Seattle Peoria (SS) 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 Chicago-AL Glendale 3:05 p.m. Thursday, March 2 San Francisco Goodyear 3:05 p.m. Friday, March 3 Milwaukee Goodyear 3:05 p.m. Saturday, March 4 Oakland Mesa 3:05 p.m. Sunday, March 5 Arizona Goodyear 3:05 p.m. Monday March 6 Los Angeles-AL Tempe 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 OFF DAY Wednesday, March 8 Mexico Goodyear 3:05 p.m. Thursday, March 9 San Diego Goodyear 3:05 p.m. Friday, March 10 Milwaukee Phoenix 3:10 p.m. Saturday, March 11 Oakland Goodyear 3:05 p.m. Sunday, March 12 Kansas City Surprise 4:05 p.m. Monday, March 13 Los Angeles-NL Glendale 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 Los Angeles-NL Goodyear 4:05 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 San Diego Peoria 9:40 a.m. Thursday, March 16 Chicago-AL Goodyear 4:05 p.m. Friday, March 17 Cincinnati Goodyear 9:05 a.m. Saturday, March 18 Seattle Goodyear (SS) 9:05 a.m. Saturday, March 18 Arizona Salt River (SS) 4:10 p.m. Sunday, March 19 Colorado Goodyear 4:05 p.m. Monday, March 20 Texas Surprise 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 Los Angeles-NL Goodyear 4:05 p.m. Wednesday, March 22 OFF DAY Thursday, March 23 San Francisco Scottsdale 9:05 a.m. Friday, March 24 Chicago-NL Goodyear 9:05 a.m. Saturday, March 25 Colorado Salt River 9:10 a.m. Sunday, March 26 Cincinnati Goodyear 4:05 p.m. Monday, March 27 Arizona Chase Field 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, March 28 Arizona Chase Field 3:40 p.m.