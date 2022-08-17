CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have released their schedule for the 2022-23 regular season.

The season will kick off on the road against Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

The Cavs’ home opener will be Sunday, Oct. 23 against Washington at 7 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The team matches up against each Eastern Conference opponent four times except for Washington, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Brooklyn. They face each Western Conference opponent twice.

This season, the Cavs will be playing on Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Eve, New Years Eve, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Easter.

Here’s the home games for the 2022-23 regular season:

Oct. 23 against Washington at 7 p.m.

Oct. 26 against Orlando at 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 against New York at 6 p.m.

Nov. 2 against Boston at 7 p.m.

Nov. 13 against Minnesota at 6 p.m.

Nov. 18 against Charlotte at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 20 against Miami at 7 p.m.

Nov. 21 against Atlanta at 7 p.m.

Nov. 23 against Portland at 7 p.m.

Nov. 30 against Philadelphia at 7 p.m.

Dec. 2 against Orlando at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 6 against Los Angeles at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 9 against Sacramento at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 10 against Oklahoma City at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 16 against Indiana at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 17 against Dallas at 8 p.m.

Dec. 19 against Utah at 7 p.m.

Dec. 21 against Milwaukee at 7 p.m.

Dec. 23 against Toronto at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 26 against Brooklyn at 7 p.m.

Jan. 2 against Chicago at 7 p.m.

Jan. 4 against Phoenix at 7 p.m.

Jan. 16 against New Orleans at 3 p.m.

Jan. 20 against Golden State at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 21 against Milwaukee at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 29 against Los Angeles at 7 p.m.

Jan. 31 against Miami at 7 p.m.

Feb. 2 against Memphis at 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 8 against Detroit at 7 p.m.

Feb. 11 against Chicago at 8 p.m.

Feb. 13 against San Antonio at 7 p.m.

Feb. 23 against Denver at 7 p.m.

Feb. 26 against Toronto at 6 p.m.

March 4 against Detroit at 8 p.m.

March 6 against Boston at 7 p.m.

March 15 against Philadelphia at 7:30 p.m.

March 17 against Washington at 7:30 p.m.

March 26 against Houston at 6 p.m.

March 31 against New York at 7:30 p.m.

April 2 against Indiana at 8 p.m.

April 9 against Charlotte at 1 p.m.

You can check out the full schedule here.

Tickets to single games will go on sale Wednesday, August 24 at noon here.