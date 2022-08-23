Do you consider yourself a generous tipper? (Getty Images)

(WJW) – Despite inflation, a recent report from Fox Business says people are tipping more at restaurants than last year.

According to the report, tips are up about 10% and in-person dinners are tipping on average 19.7%.

Those who order delivery or take out tipped an average of 14.5%

The report also broke down the states with the biggest tippers on average.

Ohio came in the top 5 on the list.

The list of most generous tippers, includes:

Indiana (21%)

West Virginia (20.8%)

Ohio (20.7%)

Delaware (20.7%)

Kentucky (20.7%)

And if you were wondering which states tipped the least…

California (17.5%)

Washington (18.3%)

Florida (18.5%)

New York (18.5%)

Hawaii (18.8%)

Texas (18.8%)

Nevada (18.8%)