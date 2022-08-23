(WJW) – Despite inflation, a recent report from Fox Business says people are tipping more at restaurants than last year.

According to the report, tips are up about 10% and in-person dinners are tipping on average 19.7%.

Those who order delivery or take out tipped an average of 14.5%

The report also broke down the states with the biggest tippers on average.

Ohio came in the top 5 on the list.

The list of most generous tippers, includes:

  • Indiana (21%)
  • West Virginia (20.8%)
  • Ohio (20.7%)
  • Delaware (20.7%)
  • Kentucky (20.7%)

And if you were wondering which states tipped the least…

  • California (17.5%)
  • Washington (18.3%)
  • Florida (18.5%)
  • New York (18.5%)
  • Hawaii (18.8%)
  • Texas (18.8%)
  • Nevada (18.8%)