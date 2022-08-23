(WJW) – Despite inflation, a recent report from Fox Business says people are tipping more at restaurants than last year.
According to the report, tips are up about 10% and in-person dinners are tipping on average 19.7%.
Those who order delivery or take out tipped an average of 14.5%
The report also broke down the states with the biggest tippers on average.
Ohio came in the top 5 on the list.
The list of most generous tippers, includes:
- Indiana (21%)
- West Virginia (20.8%)
- Ohio (20.7%)
- Delaware (20.7%)
- Kentucky (20.7%)
And if you were wondering which states tipped the least…
- California (17.5%)
- Washington (18.3%)
- Florida (18.5%)
- New York (18.5%)
- Hawaii (18.8%)
- Texas (18.8%)
- Nevada (18.8%)