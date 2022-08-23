(WJW) — Think you can score 10 out of 10 on Chipotle trivia? Maybe free food will help motivate you.

The Chipotle IQ 3.0 Sweepstakes, that was launched on Monday and ends on Friday, is dishing out 100,000 prizes of a BOGO regular menu item – burrito, burrito bowl, single order of tacos or a quesadilla – ordered through the Chipotle App or online.

Making your mouth water? Hop on to the quiz here and show what you know in a series of 10 trivia questions about the fast food chain, including questions about what a foodprint is and what percentage of recycled items the company reached last year.

A fresh batch of questions drops daily at noon.

In each competition, 100,000 are prizes available.

Still want more free Chipotle? Ace the extra credit question and get entered for a chance to win a $500 Chipotle gift card.

The fine print? You must be a legal U.S. resident and at least thirteen years old (with consent from a parent or legal guardian) to play. A mobile phone with a wireless plan that is capable of sending and receiving text messages is needed to win a prize.

Check out the full list of rules here.