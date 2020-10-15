How to watch as the Cleveland Orchestra returns to playing live concerts at Severance Hall

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Last week, the Cleveland Orchestra rehearsed at Severance Hall for the first time since the coronavirus shutdown. And this week, the group is getting ready to play live from the stage … streaming into people’s homes.

Scrapping its original 2020 fall plans due to the pandemic, the orchestra’s new series is called “In Focus,” and can be watched online with the help of a new app called Adella, named for the orchestra’s founder, Adella Prentiss Hughes.

Music director Franz Welser-Most directs the orchestra, whose players are going to be spread out around the stage, with the first live concert starting Thursday.

The five live fall programs are set to consist of music that calls for fewer brass and woodwind players, as a matter of safety precautions.

The live concerts hit the app every two weeks or so on Thursdays at 7 p.m., but they are set to remain on the app for three months.

Take a look at the lineup for the In Focus series below:

Oct. 15: Inspirations

Inspirations Oct. 29 : Bronfman and Beethoven

: Bronfman and Beethoven Nov. 12: Ax plays Haydn

Ax plays Haydn Dec. 3 : Mendelssohn and Beethoven

: Mendelssohn and Beethoven Dec. 10: Musical Patterns, at 7 p.m.

A subscription for the Adella app, which offers all sorts of online extras, starts at $35. The app itself is free, however.

Check out how to access the new app right here and here.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: