CLEVELAND (WJW) — There’s no more need to take a number and wait in line at the BMV to renew your car’s registration and license plate tags.

The Ohio BMV Express kiosks, launched in October 2021, are a self-service way to quickly renew your vehicle registration, taking an average of less than two minutes to print out a new vehicle registration card and license plate sticker, according to the BMV.

Originally there were 9 kiosks throughout Ohio with only one in Northeast Ohio on Court Street in Medina but the Meijer in Avon now houses one, seen in the video above.

What you’ll need:

Your plate number and last 4 of your SSN – OR – your driver’s license number, date of birth, first initial of your last name and last 4 of your SSN – OR – scan your driver’s license.

Payment method (credit/debit card only)

What the kiosk can and can’t do:

The kiosk can renew and print an existing vehicle registration and sticker for one or two years; print an existing vehicle registration and sticker; print a duplicate registration and sticker; check for valid E-check emissions.

The kiosk can’t update your address or insurance; accept cash or check.

When you can renew:

You can renew your registration up to 90 days before it expires.

Click here for more on Ohio BMV Express.