In previously aired video above, watch Tom Hanks throw the first pitch at the Guardians game with Wilson by his side.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you missed your chance to get the Tom Hanks autographed Wilson volleyball at the start of the 2022 Cleveland Guardians season, you now have another opportunity.

The replica of the iconic volleyball featured in the movie “Cast Away,” went for a whopping $6,700 in March.

And now ahead of his upcoming virtual appearance at From Cleveland, For Cleveland, Hanks has donated another signed Wilson to be raffled of to raise money for the Greater Cleveland Film Commission.

The ball that’s intended for display purposes only, will come with a display case and certificate of authenticity.

Anyone can purchase the $10 raffle tickets and you don’t need to be present at the event to win. You can also visit Eventbrite and purchase three tickets for $25. Purchasing tickets for the raffle does not include a ticket to the in-person event.

There are also a limited number of VIP and general admission tickets to attend the event. You can find them here. To RSVP for the event on Facebook, click here.

The interactive Q&A series hosted at the historic Capitol Theatre will feature these guests in the coming weeks:

September 25 – Mark Waters & Dina Spybey-Waters

October 30 – Alan Ruck

November 20 – Tom Hanks

December 18 – Monica Potter

The raffle winner will be announced at the end of the live event on November 20 at 8 p.m.

All raffle ticket sales benefit the GCFC, who works to increase incentives and provide vital infrastructure to attract industry clients to the area. For example, “White Noise” starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle was filmed in Northeast Ohio over 21 weeks with 921 crew members and 3,000+ extras hired. Over $100M dollars in revenue was generated for local businesses and it created hundreds of jobs.