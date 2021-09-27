Here’s how to contact the IRS with any child tax credit check issues

**Related Video Above: Where’s my child tax credit payment?**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — In a continued effort to help struggling families, the federal government is sending out three more advance child tax credit payments to many parents this year, with another one coming up shortly.

The next early payments should hit bank accounts on Oct. 15, with more payments coming Nov. 15 and Dec. 15. The remaining money is coming in one lump with tax refunds in 2021.

However, just like last month, an IRS technical issue led to some families (reportedly about 2%) not receiving their payments on time directly in their bank account in September. For those who may still not have gotten a payment (although it may be arriving in the mail), the IRS says there may be an issue with a person’s tax filings. Anyone can check their payment status right here.

When checking the website doesn’t solve the issue, the only solution may be to contact the IRS directly. But, people should be warned, it won’t come without a struggle.

The first option is to call, although wait times are reportedly averaging up to close to half an hour with the IRS having to field calls regarding stimulus checks and other tax issues.

The number to remember is 800-829-1040.

And people should have the following information on hand when it’s their turn: A social security number or individual taxpayer identification number, their date of birth and how they filed for their taxes (single, married, etc.).

The next option is to make an in-person appointment at a nearby office. Head to the IRS website to find the nearest Northeast Ohio location to you right here, and then call the phone number listed to set up an appointment. Upon arrival, be sure to have a government issued ID and also your social security number or individual taxpayer identification number on hand.

While American parents used to receive $2,000 per child, the IRS is now offering $3,600 per child for families with children under six and $3,000 for families with older children.

Parents can choose to not receive the early payments by heading here, or sign up right here.