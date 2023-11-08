*Attached video: Roasted Pumpkin & Apple Soup Thanksgiving recipe

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Many Americans plan to travel during the holiday season, but Thanksgiving might be a little less crowded than what is to come for the December holidays, according to a recent survey.

An anonymous 2023 travel survey from The Vacationer that included 1,013 American adults over the age of 18 was conducted online on Oct. 16 by Eric Jones, an assistant professor of mathematics at Rowan College of South Jersey.

According to the survey, about 117 million American adults, or 45.21%, said they plan to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. That is just slightly more than the 43.37% that intended to travel for the holiday last year.

According to the survey, about 39.39% of people, or 102 million people, said they prefer to travel for Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa, while 27.84% prefer to travel for Thanksgiving. Of those surveyed, 32.77%, or 85 million people, said they prefer to not travel for either holiday.

Nearly 131 million American adults, 50.44%, said they plan to travel for Christmas, Hanukkah, or Kwanzaa. About 74 million people, or 28.43%, said they intend to travel for both major holidays.

According to the survey, more than two out of every three American adults will travel this year during the holiday season.