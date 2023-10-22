CLEVELAND (WJW) – A freeze watch has been issued for many Northern Ohio counties late Sunday night.

The watch is in effect for Ashtabula, Carroll, Coshocton, Crawford, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.

There will also be frost in many areas.

The watch will continue through Monday morning.

The National Weather Service says residents could see sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 degrees. This could damage crops or other sensitive vegetation.

Lower rain chances Sunday with some lake-driven showers in our snowbelt communities.

We will see quite a warming trend for late October.

Check the 8-day forecast above.