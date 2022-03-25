CLEVELAND (STACKER) — Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in Cleveland-Elyria using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In Cleveland, the annual mean wage is $54,620 or 3.0% lower than national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $20,860.

Here’s which jobs make the list:

#50. Funeral attendants

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $29,820

– #64 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,130

– Employment: 32,300

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Ogden-Clearfield, UT ($20,980)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($21,320)

— Lima, OH ($21,500)

– Job description: Perform a variety of tasks during funeral, such as placing casket in parlor or chapel prior to service, arranging floral offerings or lights around casket, directing or escorting mourners, closing casket, and issuing and storing funeral equipment.

#49. Etchers and engravers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $29,610

– #4 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $35,230

– Employment: 9,490

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($23,290)

— Knoxville, TN ($27,520)

— Colorado Springs, CO ($29,350)

– Job description: Engrave or etch metal, wood, rubber, or other materials. Includes such workers as etcher-circuit processors, pantograph engravers, and silk screen etchers.

#48. Bakers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $29,530

– #156 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,690



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,060

– Employment: 168,890

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($21,310)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

— St. George, UT ($22,110)

– Job description: Mix and bake ingredients to produce breads, rolls, cookies, cakes, pies, pastries, or other baked goods.

#47. Library assistants, clerical

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $29,280

– #135 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,030



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,740

– Employment: 84,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,080)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($20,520)

— Akron, OH ($20,530)

– Job description: Compile records, and sort, shelve, issue, and receive library materials such as books, electronic media, pictures, cards, slides and microfilm. Locate library materials for loan and replace material in shelving area, stacks, or files according to identification number and title. Register patrons to permit them to borrow books, periodicals, and other library materials.

#46. Physical therapist aides

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $29,120

– #88 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,110

– Employment: 45,790

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fort Wayne, IN ($19,710)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($20,200)

— Montgomery, AL ($20,390)

– Job description: Under close supervision of a physical therapist or physical therapy assistant, perform only delegated, selected, or routine tasks in specific situations. These duties include preparing the patient and the treatment area.

#45. Orderlies

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $28,990

– #48 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,780

– Employment: 43,570

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($22,440)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($22,810)

— Jackson, MS ($22,850)

– Job description: Transport patients to areas such as operating rooms or x-ray rooms using wheelchairs, stretchers, or moveable beds. May maintain stocks of supplies or clean and transport equipment. Psychiatric orderlies are included in Psychiatric Aides.

#44. Retail salespersons

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $28,700

– #152 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 25,980



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,940

– Employment: 3,659,670

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Albany, GA ($22,740)

— Hinesville, GA ($23,640)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,660)

– Job description: Sell merchandise, such as furniture, motor vehicles, appliances, or apparel to consumers.

#43. Farmworkers, farm, ranch, and aquacultural animals

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $28,340

– #32 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,060

– Employment: 36,820

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Goldsboro, NC ($20,690)

— Lynchburg, VA ($22,130)

— Tulsa, OK ($22,450)

– Job description: Attend to live farm, ranch, open range or aquacultural animals that may include cattle, sheep, swine, goats, horses and other equines, poultry, rabbits, finfish, shellfish, and bees. Attend to animals produced for animal products, such as meat, fur, skins, feathers, eggs, milk, and honey. Duties may include feeding, watering, herding, grazing, milking, castrating, branding, de-beaking, weighing, catching, and loading animals. May maintain records on animals; examine animals to detect diseases and injuries; assist in birth deliveries; and administer medications, vaccinations, or insecticides as appropriate. May clean and maintain animal housing areas. Includes workers who shear wool from sheep and collect eggs in hatcheries.

#42. Passenger vehicle drivers, except bus drivers, transit and intercity

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $28,070

– #86 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,930



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,360

– Employment: 599,980

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,980)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($18,250)

— Dothan, AL ($18,260)

– Job description: Drive a motor vehicle to transport passengers on a planned or scheduled basis. May collect a fare.

#41. Packers and packagers, hand

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $27,910

– #183 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,340



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,270

– Employment: 599,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740)

— Casper, WY ($19,850)

— Johnstown, PA ($19,920)

– Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.

#40. Cleaning, washing, and metal pickling equipment operators and tenders

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $27,880

– #4 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,600

– Employment: 14,060

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Racine, WI ($24,890)

— Rockford, IL ($27,080)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($27,820)

– Job description: Operate or tend machines to wash or clean products, such as barrels or kegs, glass items, tin plate, food, pulp, coal, plastic, or rubber, to remove impurities.

#39. Animal trainers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $27,780

– #11 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $37,950

– Employment: 14,880

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Jacksonville, FL ($22,540)

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($24,690)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($25,380)

– Job description: Train animals for riding, harness, security, performance, or obedience, or for assisting persons with disabilities. Accustom animals to human voice and contact, and condition animals to respond to commands. Train animals according to prescribed standards for show or competition. May train animals to carry pack loads or work as part of pack team.

#38. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $27,700

– #153 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,150

– Employment: 112,750

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Valdosta, GA ($21,570)

— Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA ($21,740)

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($21,950)

– Job description: Service automobiles, buses, trucks, boats, and other automotive or marine vehicles with fuel, lubricants, and accessories. Collect payment for services and supplies. May lubricate vehicle, change motor oil, refill antifreeze, or replace lights or other accessories, such as windshield wiper blades or fan belts. May repair or replace tires.

#37. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $27,640

– #180 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,060



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,400

– Employment: 341,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280)

— Albany, GA ($20,850)

— Dalton, GA ($20,890)

– Job description: Wash or otherwise clean vehicles, machinery, and other equipment. Use such materials as water, cleaning agents, brushes, cloths, and hoses.

#36. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $27,590

– #80 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 670



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,980

– Employment: 98,810

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Johnstown, PA ($19,580)

— Tyler, TX ($20,460)

— Cleveland, TN ($20,690)

– Job description: Feed, water, and examine pets and other nonfarm animals for signs of illness, disease, or injury in laboratories and animal hospitals and clinics. Clean and disinfect cages and work areas, and sterilize laboratory and surgical equipment. May provide routine postoperative care, administer medication orally or topically, or prepare samples for laboratory examination under the supervision of veterinary or laboratory animal technologists or technicians, veterinarians, or scientists.

#35. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $27,300

– #68 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,140

– Employment: 293,910

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($19,550)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($20,610)

— Las Cruces, NM ($21,540)

– Job description: Manually plant, cultivate, and harvest vegetables, fruits, nuts, horticultural specialties, and field crops. Use hand tools, such as shovels, trowels, hoes, tampers, pruning hooks, shears, and knives. Duties may include tilling soil and applying fertilizers; transplanting, weeding, thinning, or pruning crops; applying pesticides; or cleaning, grading, sorting, packing, and loading harvested products. May construct trellises, repair fences and farm buildings, or participate in irrigation activities.

#34. Cooks, restaurant

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $27,270

– #184 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,420



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,530

– Employment: 1,109,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590)

— Laredo, TX ($21,000)

— Gadsden, AL ($21,540)

– Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

#33. Sewing machine operators

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $26,890

– #59 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 820



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,420

– Employment: 116,520

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($18,940)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($21,950)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($22,070)

– Job description: Operate or tend sewing machines to join, reinforce, decorate, or perform related sewing operations in the manufacture of garment or nongarment products.

#32. Driver/sales workers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $26,460

– #69 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,390



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,870

– Employment: 420,890

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY ($19,230)

— Sumter, SC ($19,740)

— Dalton, GA ($21,020)

– Job description: Drive truck or other vehicle over established routes or within an established territory and sell or deliver goods, such as food products, including restaurant take-out items, or pick up or deliver items such as commercial laundry. May also take orders, collect payment, or stock merchandise at point of delivery.

#31. Floral designers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $26,370

– #36 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,670

– Employment: 36,810

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($19,290)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

— Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA ($22,530)

– Job description: Design, cut, and arrange live, dried, or artificial flowers and foliage.

#30. Food preparation workers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $26,250

– #225 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,490



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,820

– Employment: 793,590

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hammond, LA ($18,290)

— Morristown, TN ($18,550)

— Monroe, LA ($19,010)

– Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

#29. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $26,070

– #241 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 810



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,900

– Employment: 222,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,020)

— Dalton, GA ($18,450)

— Monroe, LA ($18,500)

– Job description: Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests.

#28. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $26,030

– #213 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,280



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,600

– Employment: 179,890

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,580)

— Rome, GA ($19,050)

– Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.

#27. Cutters and trimmers, hand

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $25,790

– #4 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,190

– Employment: 7,980

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Provo-Orem, UT ($24,110)

— Tulsa, OK ($25,530)

— Pittsburgh, PA ($25,660)

– Job description: Use hand tools or hand-held power tools to cut and trim a variety of manufactured items, such as carpet, fabric, stone, glass, or rubber.

#26. Locker room, coatroom, and dressing room attendants

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $25,780

– #23 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,320

– Employment: 11,530

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Oklahoma City, OK ($20,510)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($21,040)

— Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ ($21,080)

– Job description: Provide personal items to patrons or customers in locker rooms, dressing rooms, or coatrooms.

#25. Animal caretakers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $25,570

– #157 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,610



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,380

– Employment: 193,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Morristown, TN ($18,810)

— Greenville, NC ($20,320)

— Twin Falls, ID ($20,580)

– Job description: Feed, water, groom, bathe, exercise, or otherwise provide care to promote and maintain the well-being of pets and other animals that are not raised for consumption, such as dogs, cats, race horses, ornamental fish or birds, zoo animals, and mice. Work in settings such as kennels, animal shelters, zoos, circuses, and aquariums. May keep records of feedings, treatments, and animals received or discharged. May clean, disinfect, and repair cages, pens, or fish tanks.

#24. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $25,410

– #60 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,050

– Employment: 31,980

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Raleigh, NC ($18,320)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($19,670)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($19,930)

– Job description: Press or shape articles by hand or machine.

#23. Cashiers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $25,190

– #255 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 17,610



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,710

– Employment: 3,333,100

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530)

— Monroe, LA ($19,780)

— Albany, GA ($20,320)

– Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

#22. Teaching assistants, postsecondary

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $25,180

– #10 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $39,460

– Employment: 138,740

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA ($20,090)

— Amarillo, TX ($20,400)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($21,760)

– Job description: Assist faculty or other instructional staff in postsecondary institutions by performing instructional support activities, such as developing teaching materials, leading discussion groups, preparing and giving examinations, and grading examinations or papers.

#21. Cooks, short order

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $25,110

– #91 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,030

– Employment: 123,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Laredo, TX ($18,660)

— Gainesville, GA ($18,740)

— Mobile, AL ($18,820)

– Job description: Prepare and cook to order a variety of foods that require only a short preparation time. May take orders from customers and serve patrons at counters or tables.

#20. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $25,100

– #197 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,540



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,010

– Employment: 795,590

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,460)

— Valdosta, GA ($18,730)

— Alexandria, LA ($19,070)

– Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

#19. Parking attendants

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $24,150

– #58 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 780



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,910

– Employment: 123,790

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($19,840)

— Huntsville, AL ($19,910)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($20,000)

– Job description: Park vehicles or issue tickets for customers in a parking lot or garage. May park or tend vehicles in environments such as a car dealership or rental car facility. May collect fee.

#18. Cooks, fast food

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $23,980

– #200 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,520



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,300

– Employment: 544,420

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Altoona, PA ($17,660)

— Johnson City, TN ($17,700)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)

– Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.

#17. Watch and clock repairers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $23,830

– #1 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $48,560

– Employment: 2,430

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Cleveland-Elyria, OH ($23,830)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($43,650)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($46,380)

– Job description: Repair, clean, and adjust mechanisms of timing instruments, such as watches and clocks. Includes watchmakers, watch technicians, and mechanical timepiece repairers.

#16. Camera and photographic equipment repairers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $23,790

– #2 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $42,740

– Employment: 3,320

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($23,680)

— Cleveland-Elyria, OH ($23,790)

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($36,190)

– Job description: Repair and adjust cameras and photographic equipment, including commercial video and motion picture camera equipment.

#15. Telemarketers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $23,760

– #13 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,000



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,930

– Employment: 117,610

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($19,280)

— Erie, PA ($19,760)

— Logan, UT-ID ($21,130)

– Job description: Solicit donations or orders for goods or services over the telephone.

#14. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $23,440

– #65 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 600



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,390

– Employment: 95,600

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tulsa, OK ($18,650)

— Appleton, WI ($18,760)

— Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC ($18,930)

– Job description: Assist patrons at entertainment events by performing duties, such as collecting admission tickets and passes from patrons, assisting in finding seats, searching for lost articles, and helping patrons locate such facilities as restrooms and telephones.

#13. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $23,400

– #93 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,810



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,460

– Employment: 254,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,460)

— Enid, OK ($18,780)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)

– Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.

#12. Childcare workers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $23,300

– #147 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,410



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,790

– Employment: 494,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rome, GA ($17,330)

— Dothan, AL ($18,370)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,440)

– Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

#11. Fast food and counter workers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $23,130

– #231 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 26,520



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,540

– Employment: 3,450,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($18,690)

— Mobile, AL ($18,750)

— Montgomery, AL ($18,780)

– Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

#10. Baggage porters and bellhops

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $22,810

– #18 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,060

– Employment: 28,440

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Greensboro-High Point, NC ($19,580)

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($19,920)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($19,940)

– Job description: Handle baggage for travelers at transportation terminals or for guests at hotels or similar establishments.

#9. Dishwashers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $22,710

– #178 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,650



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,600

– Employment: 395,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400)

— Muncie, IN ($18,550)

– Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.

#8. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $22,470

– #72 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,320



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,050

– Employment: 113,150

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($17,440)

— Athens-Clarke County, GA ($17,790)

— Sheboygan, WI ($17,940)

– Job description: Monitor recreational areas, such as pools, beaches, or ski slopes, to provide assistance and protection to participants.

#7. Waiters and waitresses

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $22,270

– #127 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 11,520



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,470

– Employment: 1,944,240

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980)

— Decatur, AL ($17,980)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060)

– Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.

#6. Amusement and recreation attendants

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $21,890

– #108 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,790



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,610

– Employment: 248,190

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040)

— Lynchburg, VA ($18,600)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)

– Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.

#5. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $21,880

– #143 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,510



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,300

– Employment: 374,940

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,090)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)

– Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.

#4. Bartenders

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $21,830

– #71 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,660



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,910

– Employment: 486,720

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($17,930)

— Decatur, AL ($17,950)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,150)

– Job description: Mix and serve drinks to patrons, directly or through waitstaff.

#3. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $21,680

– #150 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,790



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,800

– Employment: 316,700

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,940)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,150)

— New Bern, NC ($18,190)

– Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.

#2. Manicurists and pedicurists

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $21,560

– #12 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,010

– Employment: 73,010

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— York-Hanover, PA ($18,440)

— Fort Wayne, IN ($18,880)

— Akron, OH ($19,540)

– Job description: Clean and shape customers’ fingernails and toenails. May polish or decorate nails.

#1. Shampooers

Cleveland-Elyria, OH

– Annual mean salary: $20,860

– #4 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,320

– Employment: 8,310

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Reading, PA ($18,650)

— Pittsburgh, PA ($19,650)

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($19,650)

– Job description: Shampoo and rinse customers’ hair.