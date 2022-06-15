HOLMES COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Holmes County was one of several areas particularly hard hit by Monday’s storms.

AEP reports more than 6,000 residents don’t have power on the hottest day so far this year. Heat indices could reach nearly 110 degrees.

Holmes County has established cooling shelters with charging stations to help residents. All the facilities will have air conditioning, restrooms and water.

Here are the locations:

Grace Church, 5850 County Road 77, Berlin, OH 44610:

Wednesday, 6/15/2022 from 1 pm-4 pm

Thursday – TBD

Holmes County Commissioners Office, 2 Court Street, Millersburg, OH 44654:

Wednesday, 6/15/2022 from 1 pm – 4 pm

Thursday – TBD

Ripley Church, 12286 County Road 330, Big Prairie, OH:

Wednesday, 6/15/2022 from 1 pm – 4 pm

Thursday – TBD

Holmes County Chamber of Commerce, 6 West Jackson Street, Millersburg :

Wednesday 6/15/2022 from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

Love Center Building, 1291 Massillon Rd, Millersburg:

Wednesday 6/15/2022 from 1:00pm – 4:00pm

AEP has more than 130,000 outages statewide.