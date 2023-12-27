[See the Cleveland Browns’ best seasons in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns will look to clinch a wild-card playoffs berth when they face the New York Jets at home on Thursday, Dec. 28. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m.

It’d be the team’s first division title in more than 20 years.

Before heading to Cleveland Browns Stadium, here’s everything fans need to know about road closures, parking and the rules for tailgating in Muni Lot:

When does Muni Lot open?

The East Muni Lot will open at noon on Thursday. The West Muni Lot will open at 5 p.m. If you’re going, police recommend you plan to get there early.

Traffic overflow will be directed to East 38th Street and King Avenue. Drivers will be instructed by police to line up on King Avenue eastbound to East 40th Street, then south on East 40th Street and west on Lakeside Avenue.

Drivers waiting to get into the lot are not allowed to congregate on thoroughfares like East 9th Street, the Shoreway, South Marginal Road, East 55th Street or St. Clair Avenue.

Large vehicles like motorhomes, RVs and buses aren’t allowed to park in Muni Lot before the designated start time.

How much is parking at Muni Lot?

It costs $40 per space to park in the Muni Lot. Drivers aren’t allowed to line up on the Shoreway before the game.

Tailgating rules

No open pit fires Propane grills only (no charcoal) No alcohol Saving spaces is prohibited You will be charged for all parking spaces that you occupy No in/out privileges All litter must be disposed of in trash containers Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated Crossing the Shoreway is prohibited No private latrines Lanes must remain clear of activity at all times No drone flying in the Muni Lot or within 5 miles of Burke Lakefront Airport

Tailgaters could be fined and ejected for violations.

Portable restrooms, trash cans and dumpsters will be available. Tailgaters are asked to dispose of all trash before leaving.

What’s the weather forecast?

On gameday, FOX 8 meteorologists expect a high of 44 degrees and a low of 36 degrees, along with a few showers — an about 40% chance of rain. Make sure you’ve got rain gear just in case.

Gameday road closures

Highway exits around Cleveland Browns Stadium will be closed by 5:15 p.m. That includes the exit ramps from state Route 2 to East 9th Street and West 3rd Street. They’ll stay closed until after the game is over.

East 9th Street and West 3rd Street will be closed, but will reopen after the start of the game. They’ll close again after the game is over. When they close depends on how much pedestrian traffic is around the stadium.

Traffic around the stadium will be limited to Browns Pass holders and people with disabilities who are being dropped off. They can reach the stadium via North Marginal Road westbound from East 55th Street:

Where to park

When the Browns play at home, there are parking restrictions in downtown Cleveland. Motorists should look for signs on posts, poles and parking meters in restricted areas.

Parking violators will be ticketed and towed, according to a notice from Cleveland police. Fines and fees must be paid to One Stop Vehicle Impound Center, 3040 Quigley Road: