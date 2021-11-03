Here is where children between 5 and 11 can get the COVID-19 vaccine in NE Ohio

(WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health Wednesday announced vaccine providers can start administering COVID-19 shots to children between the ages of 5 and 11.

Child-sized doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were approved unanimously by a CDC panel Tuesday and many pharmacies, doctor’s offices and hospitals already have them.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine pediatric formulation is a smaller 10 microgram dose compared with the dose of 30 micrograms used in adults and adolescents 12 and older. It is arriving in Ohio on a staggered schedule over the coming days.

Providers across the state, including local health departments, pediatricians, family physicians, community health centers, adult and children’s hospitals, and pharmacies, are receiving shipments and will be scheduling appointments or accepting walk-ins.

As the shipments arrive and following the CDC’s recommendation, providers can begin to administer the

vaccine.

Children will receive two doses of the vaccine three weeks apart. So kids who get vaccinated by Thanksgiving will be covered by Christmas.

Ohioans are encouraged to call their provider for more information. Or, here are other ways to sign your child up to receive a vaccine:

Ohio Department of Health

— Ohio Department of Health’s Get the Shot website: ODH has provided a tool for residents to determine if they or their children are eligible for a vaccine. The website also provides a list of locations that are able to provide the shot depending on the patient’s age, and it allows users to book an appointment. For the website, click here. Ohioans can also call 1-833-ASK-ODH to locate a provider or make an appointment.

Stores/pharmacies

— CVS: Select CVS locations will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for those between 5 and 11 starting Nov. 7. Patients can call their local store or register online by clicking here.

— Discount Drug Mart: Patients can call their local store or register online by clicking here.

— Giant Eagle: Pfizer Pediatric vaccine supply is currently limited, according to the chain. Patients can call their local store or register online by clicking here.

— Marc’s: Patients can call their local store or register online by clicking here.

— RiteAid: Patients can call their local store or register online by clicking here.

— Walgreens: Patients can call their local store or register online by clicking here.

Hospitals

Hospital systems that have announced plans so far include:

Akron Childrens: Akron Children’s Hospital will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11 years old in schools throughout Northeast Ohio as well on its Akron and Mahoning Valley campuses. As of Nov. 3, appointments can be made for children 5 and older at Akron Children’s community vaccination clinics on its Akron and Beeghly campuses. Appointments can be made by clicking here.

Akron Children’s will continue offering the vaccines in schools to students with a parent’s consent. By mid-November, the hospital plans to offer the vaccine at primary care offices (Akron Children’s Hospital Pediatrics) in its 35-county service area and at Urgent Care locations.

University Hospitals: Parents are encouraged to call their pediatrician’s office to schedule an appointment. UH Rainbow will also be offering select vaccination clinics. To schedule an appointment for a designated UH Rainbow COVID-19 vaccine clinic, call 216-206-8019. A completed consent form signed by a parent or legal guardian is required.