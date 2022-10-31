CLEVELAND (WJW) – The United States Postal Service is looking for holiday workers.

The holiday season is a busy time of year, and the USPS wants employees who are available to work weekends and holidays.

According to a press release, the jobs available include holiday clerk assistants, city carrier assistants, mail handler assistants, postal support employees, rural carrier associates, and tractor-trailer operators. The starting salary is between $17.32 and $29.97 per hour.

Those interested can attend job application workshops every Thursday in November from 4 p.m.- 6 p.m. at the USPS Cleveland Administrative building, 2200 Orange Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44101.

According to the press release, “The Postal Service offers competitive wages, benefits, and career advancement opportunities. As part of our innovative and bold 10-year plan, Delivering for America, the Postal Service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce. Our employees are our greatest asset and we are investing in our new employees by providing robust training and on-the-job support.”

USPS personnel will be on-site to provide information about the positions and answer questions.

Applications can be submitted online, here.