Here is how much Ohio will get as part of American Rescue Plan

OHIO (WJW) — The U.S. Dept. of Treasury on Monday released information about the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, established by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

It will provide $350 billion in emergency funding for state, local, territorial and Tribal governments.

Details were also released on the ways funds can be used to help fill pandemic-response needs, and support communities which have been hardest hit by COVID.

Eligible areas will be able to get funding directly from the Treasury Department “in the coming days to assist communities as they recover from the pandemic,” a release stated.

“Today is a milestone in our country’s recovery from the pandemic and its adjacent economic crisis. With this funding, communities hit hard by COVID-19 will able to return to a semblance of normalcy; they’ll be able to rehire teachers, firefighters and other essential workers – and to help small businesses reopen safely,” said Secretary Janet L. Yellen. “There are no benefits to enduring two historic economic crises in a 13-year span, except for one: We can improve our policymaking. During the Great Recession, when cities and states were facing similar revenue shortfalls, the federal government didn’t provide enough aid to close the gap. That was an error. Insufficient relief meant that cities had to slash spending, and that austerity undermined the broader recovery. With today’s announcement, we are charting a very different – and much faster – course back to prosperity.”

According to the Treasury Department, the recovery funds will provide flexibility for each area to meet local needs such as support for households, small businesses, impacted industries, essential workers, and the communities hardest-hit by the crisis.

In addition to allowing for flexible spending up to the level of their revenue loss, recipients can use funds to do the following, according to the release:

Support public health expenditures , by – among other uses – funding COVID-19 mitigation efforts, medical expenses, behavioral healthcare, mental health and substance misuse treatment and certain public health and safety personnel responding to the crisis;

, by – among other uses – funding COVID-19 mitigation efforts, medical expenses, behavioral healthcare, mental health and substance misuse treatment and certain public health and safety personnel responding to the crisis; Address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency , including by rehiring public sector workers, providing aid to households facing food, housing or other financial insecurity, offering small business assistance, and extending support for industries hardest hit by the crisis

, including by rehiring public sector workers, providing aid to households facing food, housing or other financial insecurity, offering small business assistance, and extending support for industries hardest hit by the crisis Aid the communities and populations hardest hit by the crisis , supporting an equitable recovery by addressing not only the immediate harms of the pandemic, but its exacerbation of longstanding public health, economic and educational disparities

, supporting an equitable recovery by addressing not only the immediate harms of the pandemic, but its exacerbation of longstanding public health, economic and educational disparities Provide premium pay for essential workers , offering additional support to those who have borne and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service during the pandemic; and,

, offering additional support to those who have borne and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service during the pandemic; and, Invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure, improving access to clean drinking water, supporting vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, and expanding access to broadband internet.

A list breaks down how much each county across the US will get. In Ohio, Cuyahoga County is listed to get $239,898,257.00. Summit County will reportedly receive $105,085,433.00.

See a breakdown of each county, below. Ohio begins on page 46.