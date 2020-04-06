Here is how Giant Eagle will limit the number of people in its stores at one time

(WJW) — Giant Eagle on Monday said it will be enforcing the number of customers in its stores at one time.

According to the company, each location will admit up to 50 percent of occupancy allowable by fire code (inclusive of Team Members) and will shift to use every other register lane when possible.

The new maximum capacity will be posted near the building’s entrance.

Also, Giant Eagle said it will dedicate Team Members to monitor guest social distancing and provide guidance to guests.

This is all to comply with Ohio’s new stay-at-home order that goes into effect just before midnight.

“The safety and well-being of our Team Members and guests is and will continue to be our top priority,” said Jannah Jablonowski, Giant Eagle spokesperson. “As supermarkets, convenience stores and pharmacies remain in operation as essential community resources, we believe it’s vital to heighten our social distancing and sanitization procedures throughout the store.”

Giant Eagle said it plans to put all of this in place across its stores in the coming days.

The company is asking guests to join in its efforts by doing the following:

Considering the use Giant Eagle’s curbside pickup and delivery service whenever possible

Sending only one member of their household to shop for their family

Considering wearing masks and gloves while shopping in store

Respecting appropriate six-feet-or-more social distance from other guests in store, and following all in-store social distance directional signage

Considering the use of self-checkout and Scan Pay & Go options

Using credit or debit as payment method when possible to limit contact with cashier

Refraining from visiting the store if they are feeling ill