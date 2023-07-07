*Attached video: What makes the Great Geauga County Fair so unique?

(WJW) – It’s fair season! And whether it’s the food, the animals, or the entertainment that you love most about a county fair, there are plenty of opportunities to get your “fair fix.”

Here is a list of 2023 county fairs that are taking place throughout greater Northeast Ohio:

WEEK OF JULY 9:

Trumbull County Fair (Cortland) July 11 – July 16

WEEK OF JULY 16:

Ottawa County Fair (Oak Harbor) July 17 – July 23

Carroll County Fair (Carrollton) July 18 – July 24

Knox County Fair (Mt. Vernon) July 22 – July 28

WEEK OF JULY 23:

Lake County Fair (Painesville) July 25 – July 30

Summit County Fair (Tallmadge) July 25 – July 30

WEEK OF JULY 30:

Medina County Fair (Medina) July 31 – Aug. 6

Columbiana County Fair (Libson) July 31 – Aug. 6

WEEK OF AUGUST 6:

Richland County Fair (Mansfield) Aug. 6 – Aug. 12

Holmes County Fair (Millersburg) Aug. 7 – Aug. 12

Ashtabula County Fair (Jefferson) Aug. 8 – Aug. 13

Cuyahoga County Fair (Middleburg Heights) Aug. 8 – Aug. 13

Erie County Fair (Sandusky) Aug. 9 – Aug. 20

WEEK OF AUGUST 13:

Huron County Fair (Norwalk) Aug. 14 – Aug. 19

WEEK OF AUGUST 20:

Lorain County Fair (Wellington) Aug. 20 – Aug. 27

Sandusky County Fair (Freemont) Aug. 21 – Aug. 27

Portage County Randolph Fair (Atwater) Aug. 22 – Aug. 27

WEEK OF AUGUST 27:

Stark County Fair (Canton) Aug. 29 – Sept. 4

Mahoning County Fair (Canfield) Aug. 30 – Sep. 4

Geauga County Fairgrounds (Burton) Aug. 31 – Sept. 4

WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 3:

Wayne County Fair (Wooster) Sept. 9 – Sept. 14

WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 10:

Bellville Independent Fair (Bellville) Sept. 13 – Sept. 16

WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 17:

Ashland County Fair (Ashland) Sept. 17 – Sept. 23

Tuscarawas County Fair (Dover) Sept. 18 – Sept. 24

WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 24:

Coshocton County Fair (Coshocton) Sept. 29 – Oct. 5

WEEK OF OCTOBER 1:

Loudonville Independent Fair (Loudonville) Oct. 3 – Oct. 7