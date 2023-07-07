*Attached video: What makes the Great Geauga County Fair so unique?
(WJW) – It’s fair season! And whether it’s the food, the animals, or the entertainment that you love most about a county fair, there are plenty of opportunities to get your “fair fix.”
Here is a list of 2023 county fairs that are taking place throughout greater Northeast Ohio:
WEEK OF JULY 9:
Trumbull County Fair (Cortland) July 11 – July 16
WEEK OF JULY 16:
Ottawa County Fair (Oak Harbor) July 17 – July 23
Carroll County Fair (Carrollton) July 18 – July 24
Knox County Fair (Mt. Vernon) July 22 – July 28
WEEK OF JULY 23:
Lake County Fair (Painesville) July 25 – July 30
Summit County Fair (Tallmadge) July 25 – July 30
WEEK OF JULY 30:
Medina County Fair (Medina) July 31 – Aug. 6
Columbiana County Fair (Libson) July 31 – Aug. 6
WEEK OF AUGUST 6:
Richland County Fair (Mansfield) Aug. 6 – Aug. 12
Holmes County Fair (Millersburg) Aug. 7 – Aug. 12
Ashtabula County Fair (Jefferson) Aug. 8 – Aug. 13
Cuyahoga County Fair (Middleburg Heights) Aug. 8 – Aug. 13
Erie County Fair (Sandusky) Aug. 9 – Aug. 20
WEEK OF AUGUST 13:
Huron County Fair (Norwalk) Aug. 14 – Aug. 19
WEEK OF AUGUST 20:
Lorain County Fair (Wellington) Aug. 20 – Aug. 27
Sandusky County Fair (Freemont) Aug. 21 – Aug. 27
Portage County Randolph Fair (Atwater) Aug. 22 – Aug. 27
WEEK OF AUGUST 27:
Stark County Fair (Canton) Aug. 29 – Sept. 4
Mahoning County Fair (Canfield) Aug. 30 – Sep. 4
Geauga County Fairgrounds (Burton) Aug. 31 – Sept. 4
WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 3:
Wayne County Fair (Wooster) Sept. 9 – Sept. 14
WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 10:
Bellville Independent Fair (Bellville) Sept. 13 – Sept. 16
WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 17:
Ashland County Fair (Ashland) Sept. 17 – Sept. 23
Tuscarawas County Fair (Dover) Sept. 18 – Sept. 24
WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 24:
Coshocton County Fair (Coshocton) Sept. 29 – Oct. 5
WEEK OF OCTOBER 1:
Loudonville Independent Fair (Loudonville) Oct. 3 – Oct. 7