LOS ANGELES (WJW) — Following one of most terrifying days in the James family’s life, football player Damar Hamlin has offered his support to 18-year-old LeBron “Bronny” James who went into cardiac arrest during basketball practice.

“Prayers to Bronny & the James family as well,” Hamlin said in a tweet.

Hamlin — a 25-year-old safety with the Buffalo Bills who experienced cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in early January, leading to the matchup being canceled— continues to fight for heart defibrillators being available in high schools and other levels of sports.

Bronny, who is going into his freshmen year at University of Southern California, was reportedly taken to a hospital following the emergency Monday and is now stable.

“Here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process,” Hamlin’s tweet continued.

A spokesperson for LeBron and Savannah James released the following statement: “We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”