CLEVELAND (WJW) — Is luck is on your side this holiday weekend? The Powerball drawing is once again making an upward trajectory and, hey, someone has got to win.

Saturday, the winning Powerball numbers were announced for the now-jackpot of an estimated $620 million, or $312 million in cash.

The weekend winning numbers were:

9, 14, 17, 18, 53 and Powerball 6. The Power Play is 3X.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the Powerball … well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Nonetheless, best of luck to all.

