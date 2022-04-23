CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs and just keeps growing during its 30th anniversary week. Are you going to be the one to win it all?

Saturday night, the winning Powerball numbers were announced for the now-estimated jackpot of $400 million, with a cash option of $240.8 million.

Saturday’s winning numbers are:

10, 39, 47, 49, 56 and Powerball 8. The Power Play is 3X.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the Powerball … well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Nonetheless, best of luck to all.

Find out more about the jackpot right here.