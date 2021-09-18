Here are the winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot worth $457 million

**Related Video Above: Maryland Powerball winner announced back in January, when the pot was also quite large.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With no one claiming the prizes, the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots just keep on growing.

Tonight, the winning Powerball numbers were announced for the jackpot of $457 million, with a cash option is $331.6 million.

The winning numbers are:

5, 36, 39, 45, 57 and Powerball 11. The Power Play is 2x.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m.

Last night’s Mega Millions drawing did not garner any winners and now that jackpot has risen to $432 million.

The odds of winning either of these … well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Nonetheless, best of luck to all. Find out more about the jackpots right here.