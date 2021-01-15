Here are the winning numbers for the Mega Millions $750 million jackpot

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Another week, another Mega Millions drawing. The ridiculously high jackpot is now set at $750 million, the fifth highest sum in its history. But will anyone claim the grand prize this time around?

Just after 11 p.m., the winning jackpot numbers were announced: 3 11 12 38 43 and the Mega Ball is 15. The Megaplier is 4x.

The cash option for tonight’s jackpot is $550.6 million. The next drawing is Tuesday, if necessary.

The also super high Powerball jackpot, sitting at a cool $640 million at this time, will be drawn Saturday evening. That pot is the now the eighth largest in its history.

The odds of winning either pot is … well, we’re not even going to remind you. Play responsibly, and best of luck to all!