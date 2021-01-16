Here are the winning numbers for the $640 million Powerball jackpot

(AP/WJW) — Lottery players’ second chance to win big — really big — this weekend comes with Saturday’s drawing for a $640 million Powerball top prize, the eighth-largest jackpot ever.

The odds of winning (if you even want to know the odds) are one in 292.2 million.

The new winning Powerball numbers are: 67,20,65, 14,39 and the Powerball is 2.

No one beat the odds for last night’s $750 Mega Millions top prize. What had marked fifth-largest-ever jackpot is now estimated to grow to $850 million, which would be the third-largest of all time. The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday.

It had been nearly two years since a lottery jackpot has grown so large. No one has won either game’s top prize in months.

The listed jackpot amounts refer to winners who opt for an annuity, paid over 30 years. Winners nearly always choose cash prizes, which for Powerball would be $478.7 million. The estimated cash prize for the next Mega Millions jackpot is $628.2 million.

Best of luck to all!