Here are the winning numbers for Powerball’s whopping $730 million jackpot

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With no matching tickets, the Powerball jackpot soared to $730 million this week giving players another shot at winning.

Here are the numbers from Wednesday night’s drawing: 40, 53, 60, 68, 69 and PB 22.

If won, it would be the 4th largest jackpot in Powerball game history and the 6th largest in U.S. lottery history. This is the highest the Powerball jackpot has been since March 2019.

There’s also another chance to get rich on Friday with the Mega Millions jackpot, which is now up to $970 million. If you take the cash option, you could walk away with $716.3 million.

