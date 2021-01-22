Here are the winning Mega Millions numbers for the $1 billion jackpot

(WJW) — Grab your Mega Millions tickets; the winning numbers for the $1 BILLION jackpot have just been drawn!

Here they are for Friday, Jan. 22, 2021: 42, 26, 60, 50, 04 and the Mega Ball is 24.

Tonight’s jackpot is the second-highest in Mega Millions history, according to the Ohio Lottery.

In case you’re wondering, the cash option is $739.6 million, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

There hasn’t been a winner in four months. Maybe tonight is the night! Good luck, everyone.