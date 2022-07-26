CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Mega Millions jackpot just keeps growing, now climbing to the third largest in the game’s history.

Tuesday night, the winning Mega Millions numbers were announced for the now-estimated jackpot of $830 million, with a cash option of about $488 million.

The winning Mega Millions numbers are:

7, 29, 60, 63, 66 Mega Ball 15 with Megaplier 3x.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions … well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Nonetheless, best of luck to all. If no one wins, the next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.

Find out more about the jackpot right here.