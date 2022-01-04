Here are the Ohio vanity license plates rejected in 2021

**Editor’s Warning: The following story is for mature audiences and contains strong, inappropriate language.**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/WJW) — Oh, the things Ohioans try to get away with on their vanity license plates.

Of the 827 submissions the state Bureau of Motor Vehicles denied last year, the vast majority of them were either vulgar or alluded to inappropriate bodily functions. Ohio has specific rules for custom license plates, BMV spokesperson Lindsey Bohrer said, that ban profane, obscene, and sexual language, as well as plates that could provoke violence or lawlessness.

One of the most rejected vanity license plate subjects had to do with President Joe Biden and what people thought about him.

At least 48 plates were denied with wording along the lines of “F*** Biden,” according to sister station NBC4’s analysis of an internal list received via public records request.

Examples include “USA FJB,” “FKB1DN” and “FJBMAGA.”





Illustrations by Ben Orner/NBC4

Another popular phrase “Let’s Go Brandon,” took off after an Oct. 2 TV interview with NASCAR driver Brandon Brown, who had just won a race in Alabama.

Some rejected Ohio plates made reference to that, like “LGBF46,” which likely stands for “Let’s Go Brandon, F*** (president No.) 46.” Others included references to Vice President Kamala Harris, as seen below:



Illustrations by Ben Orner/NBC4

Another plate — “FFAUCI” — made reference to the president’s top medical advisor, Anthony Fauci, a leader in the U.S. response to COVID-19.

Most rejected vanity plate submissions that referenced Biden chants happened after September, per the BMV’s list. Some others were submitted earlier in the year, including one in January close to the president’s inauguration. In all, they accounted for 6% of denied plates.

View the full list of plates rejected in 2021 at the link here. Viewer discretion is advised.

Some drivers last year, though, had more innocuous submissions, with denied plates like “H8OHIO” and “LMAO EPA.”



Illustrations by Ben Orner/NBC4

As a reminder, 2020’s list featured rejections such as “FK COVID,” “MCHSUX” and “F CAROL B,” a nod to the Netflix series “Tiger King.” Only 462 plates were rejected that year, far lower than 2021’s 827 plates.

Ohio’s new standard license plate, a landscape scene that replaces the state’s old, word-heavy design became effective Dec. 29. A cleaner new design is used for special organization plates, like those that feature a sports team or university logo.



(Credit: Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles)

The first vanity plate rejected in 2022? ‘2FN SLOW,’ denied on Monday.