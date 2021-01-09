Here are the Mega Millions jackpot winning numbers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The numbers are in, for one of the big jackpots, anyway.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now $520 million, but a cash value of the prize is estimated at $383.4 million. And late Friday night, the new winning numbers were announced.

The winning numbers are: 3 6 16 18 58 and 11.

The Powerball jackpot is also at a unbelievably high, at $470 million. An estimated cash value is $362.7 million for that pot. Winning numbers will be announced Saturday.

The odds of winning either of these … well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Nonetheless, best of luck to all. Find out more about the jackpots right here.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: