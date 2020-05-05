Here are the Cleveland-area restaurants celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Participating Cleveland-area chain restaurants are getting into the spirit of Teacher Appreciation Week and Tuesday’s National Teacher Appreciation Day, offering discounts on food to all educators.

The appreciation events come at a time when many parents are realizing just how challenging it can be to educate children, as COVID-19 has shut down schools across the nation. Despite the closures, teachers have taken their classrooms online, working as hard as ever to keep kids learning.

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

Here’s a look at some of the deals teachers can take advantage of at least through Friday:

Bruegger’s Bagels

The bagel chain is offering a 20% discount on gift card purchases made through Friday, presumably for teachers to take advantage.

Cicis Pizza

Through Friday, all customers can buy a large specialty pizza for just $5.99. All purchases must be made online at www.cicis.com/offers.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Einstein Bros. Bagels is offering up specialty bagel boxes for teacher appreciators to send directly to a teachers’ “classroom” using DoorDash. Home school teachers are also included in this deal that runs all week long.

McAlister’s Deli

The deli is offering free sweet tea to all teachers through Friday.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Through Sunday, the sandwich chain is offering a BOGO deal on sandwiches and salads to all teachers and nurses. A valid ID is required when ordering.

Ruby Tuesday

Tuesday only, teachers can score a free burger or chicken sandwich at Ruby Tuesday. A valid school ID is required.

Sonic

By using the promo code “TEACHERS,” all educators can nab a free large drink or slush with a purchase of food through Friday. You must download the Sonic app to score this deal.

If there’s a promotion we missed on this list, please send the name of the business and a link to the website/information to tips@fox8.com.