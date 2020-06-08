Here are the changes you’ll see when Ohio’s casinos reopen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio casinos are preparing to reopen.

Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday that they could reopen on June 19 with new safety measures in place.

The State of Ohio has now published some of the new safety guidelines.

Employees will be wearing masks in most cases, and you’ll likely see many of them wearing gloves too.

Guests will not be required to wear them.

The facilities are also being asked to provide special hours for senior citizens.

MGM Northfield has not revealed an opening date.

MGM released a video talking about its safety preparations.

Learn more about health and safety protocols being implemented at MGM Northfield Park. When we are able to re-open, welcoming you back safely is our top priority.

Of course, MGM Grand in Las Vegas reopened last week.

Jack Casino plans to open June 19.

You guys, we got our re-opening date today! See you FRIDAY, JUNE 19TH!



We have more info to share with you about what re-opening will look like. Those details will come in the next few days. pic.twitter.com/nXQxBeO6dY — JACK Cleveland (@JACKCleCasino) June 5, 2020

The company has not released its new safety measures at this time but says those are coming soon.

You can read the full guidelines from the State here.

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted says they’re working tirelessly to get all remaining businesses open.

“There’s a team of people seven days a week who are working on these evaluations and reopenings for businesses and sites and attractions that make Ohio a great place to live and work. And so we want to get them going as fast and as safely as we can,” Husted said Friday.

The coronavirus pandemic led to the state’s closure of most businesses deemed non-essential in March.

