CLEVELAND (WJW) — Luck be a lady tonight? No one has won a Powerball jackpot in the new year, and it just keeps on getting bigger.

Saturday, the winning Powerball numbers were announced for the now-jackpot of $572 million, with a cash option of $308.9 million.

The weekend winning numbers are:

2, 18, 23, 27, 47 and the Powerball 15. The Power Play is 4X.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the Powerball … well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Nonetheless, best of luck to all.

Find out more about the jackpot right here. And if you’re looking for more information about the Mega Millions, head here.