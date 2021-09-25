Here are Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers

**Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story had Sept. 22’s winning numbers. This story now reflects the winning numbers for the Sept. 25 drawing.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The gigantic $432 million Mega Millions jackpot was recently spoken for, but the Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs and just keeps growing.

Tonight, the winning Powerball numbers were announced for the jackpot of $523 million, with a cash option of $379 million.

The winning numbers are:

22, 23, 37, 62, 63 and Powerball 19. The Power Play is 3x.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the Powerball … well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Nonetheless, best of luck to all. Find out more about the jackpot right here.