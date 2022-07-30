(WJW) — It may not be as high as Friday’s 1.2 billion Mega Millions winning jackpot, but Saturday’s Powerball jackpot could be a nice consolation prize at $170 million.

The cash option is $100.5 million.

Saturday’s winning numbers are: 4, 17, 57, 58, 68, Powerball: 12 and Power Play: 3x.

After a ticket holder in Illinois snagged the winning numbers in Friday’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot is back down to $20 million.

Friday’s big Mega Millions win is the fifth Mega Millions jackpot won to date this year: A $426 million prize was hit in California on January 28, followed by $128 million in New York on March 8, $110 million in Minnesota on April 12 (that state’s very first Mega Millions jackpot win), and $20 million in Tennessee on April 15.

Mega Millions drawings are on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 11 p.m.

It costs $2 to play Powerball, and the jackpot grows until it’s won. Drawings are every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The odds of winning are the same in every drawing: players have a one in 24.9 chance of winning a prize when the advertised jackpot is at least $40 million, according to Powerball’s website.