CLEVELAND (WJW) – Are you feeling lucky? Monday night’s winning Powerball numbers were just announced.

While not as as high as Friday night’s $1.2 billion Mega Millions winning jackpot, the Powerball jackpot is sitting at $187 million with a cash option of $110.6 million.

The winning numbers are: 15, 21, 31, 36, 65 and Powerball 16. The Power Play is 3X.

It costs $2 to play Powerball, and the jackpot grows until it’s won. Drawings are every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.