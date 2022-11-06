CLEVELAND (WJW) — As Catholic Charities readies for their annual Thanksgiving Hot Meals event, they are asking members of the community to step in and help.

The event is happening on Thanksgiving – Thursday, Nov. 24 – from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the St. Augustine Hunger Center, at 1400 Howard Ave in Cleveland, and the Bishop William M. Cosgrove Center at 1736 Superior Ave in Cleveland.

Their biggest need is delivery drivers. There’s no need to sign up, they said, just show up to Barons Arena at 5310 Hauserman Road Nov. 24 at 9:30 a.m. to load your car with the number of meals you would like to deliver. That’s also when you’ll get your delivery route.

Looking to prepare food ahead of time, serve it and clean up afterwards? There’s a need for that, too. You’ll need to report to St. Augustine Hunger Center and Bishop William M. Cosgrove Center Nov. 24 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

If you need to receive a meal, call (216) 377-3725 and be ready to provide this information:

Name

Phone Number

Address

Number of Meals You Are Requesting

For any questions, call (216) 377-3725 or email holidays@ccdocle.org.